BENTON, Wis. — Celina A. Houtakker, 90, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Celina was born on July 22, 1930, in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Loretta (Tranel) Averkamp. She was employed at Thompson’s IGA and the Hy-Vee Bakery in Dubuque, as well as working on the farm.
Celina enjoyed playing bingo and gambling at the dog track. She also enjoyed visiting and playing cards, especially War, with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celina loved going on car rides in the countryside and baking cookies for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Lou Ann (Kevin) Curtis, and Rose Ann (Bob) Harris, both of Benton, and Mary Ann (Kevin) Germaine, Leadmine; her sons, Daniel (Robin) Houtakker, Maquoketa, IA, Dennis Houtakker, and Ronald Houtakker, both of Cuba City; a sister, Malinda (Edmund) Dietzel, Dickeyville; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Merol Averkamp, Norbert (Patricia) Averkamp, and Dorrance (Susie) Averkamp.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kristin, Amy, Stacy, and Julie.
