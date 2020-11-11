EPWORTH, Iowa — Patricia J. Erdmann, 82, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Patricia will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Social Distancing will be followed as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Visitation will also continue Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of services. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Patricia Erdmann family, P.O. Box #250, Epworth, Iowa 52045.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
She was born March 2, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Clarence J. and Viola C. (Bobzien) Hallahan. She received her education at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Dubuque, Iowa, where she was in the choir. On June 28, 1955, she was united in marriage to Laverne Erdmann at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a homemaker while raising their children after which time she was employed at Walmart in Dubuque, Iowa, until her retirement.
She enjoyed traveling, the couple traveled to 49 states, to 8 Canadian Provinces and to Mexico. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, birds and walking on trails. She also liked to bake and shared her talents for pie making for many funerals in the parish. She especially enjoyed being with her family, shopping, going out to movies and dining out.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa, and also a member of the parish choir. She was a den mother for Jerry’s Boy Scout troop, was a Brownie leader and also volunteered with Carolyn’s 4-H camp outs.
She is survived by her husband, Laverne Erdmann, of Epworth, IA; four children, John R. Erdmann, of Council Bluffs, IA, Marlene M. Mc Daniel, of Waterloo, IA, Carolyn M. (Ron) Butrous, of Elk Point, S.D., and Jerry J. (Jolene) Erdmann, of Olathe, KS; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a brother, Bruce (Sue) Hallahan.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Shirley A. (William) VanZile; two brothers, Joe (Jane) Hallahan and William R. (June) Hallahan; a son-in-law, Chris McDaniel; and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to gratefully express their thanks to Dr. Salas, Dr. Franzen, the staff of Finley Hospital and Eagle Point Place for all the wonderful caring staff that took care of Patricia.