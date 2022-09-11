LONGMONT, Colo. — Lynn Renee “Von” Von Fumetti, 61, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home in Longmont, Colorado.
She was born March 25, 1961 in Dubuque, Iowa. Lynn was the daughter of Cyril W. Von Fumetti and Kathleen (Kenyon) Von Fumetti who predeceased her in 2012 and 2007. Von was baptized on March 30, 1969 at Grandview United Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She attended primary and junior high school in Dubuque, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1979. Attended the University of Iowa 1979-1980. Married to Frank Robert Ball III in 1980 in Dubuque, Iowa. Married to Kim Culbertson in 1988 in Sherrill, Iowa.
Von married the love of her life David Hornbacher on September 15, 2012 at the Avalanche Ranch in Pitkin County, Colorado and they were looking forward to celebrating their tenth anniversary this fall. Von was artistic and passionate in all her life’s pursuits. She especially had a unique talent and appreciation for color, fashion and art. She owned her own businesses; The Rose and Benjamin’s in Dubuque, Iowa. Von was a store manager for The Charming Shoppe, worked for The Lodge at Balfour, CO as the Director of Fun and Learning, and for over 15 years for the Nordstrom corporation in multiple professional positions.
Von returned to college in 2010 and graduated from the Colorado Women’s College at the University of Denver in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Technology. In 2012, she was honored by her classmates with the annual Student Spirit Award. In the years that followed Von further honed her artistic skills producing jewelry, metal work, pencil, oil and pastels drawings, and other art leading to the opening of her gallery, Colori Gallery & Studios in Basalt, CO. She created her most favorite piece, a vibrant, multicolored, cute bunny rabbit affectionately named Harvey (after the 1950 Jimmy Stewart movie). As a creative soul, she also wondered, “what if Cows were blue”, never inhibited or bound by norms in her art. Von and David loved exploring God’s spectacular creation, frequently visiting the mountains, skiing, camping, boating, jeeping, rock hounding, and more. In fact, there were many times that the jeep was so overfilled with these rock treasures that it barely made it home. Together they enjoyed cultural events, plays, music, and learned to create their own music with the native American flute. They lived in foothills of Golden, Aspen, and Carbondale, CO. They had been actively planning their retirement years with a new second home in Hawaii as well as in their home community of Longmont, CO. To know Von, was to love Von. She is truly the colors of the rainbow and is remembered for her kind and generous heart, love of people, sense of adventure, talent to capture beauty, and for her unyielding support in our lives as we were blessed to be in hers.
Von is survived by her husband, David, of Longmont, CO, a daughter; Miranda (Ball) Leonard and husband Luke of Iowa City, IA, and two sons, Frank Robert “Bobby” Ball IV of Glenwood, CO, Josiah Ball and wife Angie, of Portland, OR, two step-children; Sean Hornbacher of Thornton, CO and Paige (Hornbacher) Pier of Firestone, CO, and five grandchildren; Xander Pier, Jaquelyn Stokes, Taylor Davis, Colette Payeur, and Jackson Leonard. Von is also survived by five siblings; Karla (Von Fumetti) Staudt and husband Calvin of Florence, SC, Viki Von Fumetti and husband Steve Adams of Portland, OR, Mark Von Fumetti of Jamestown, KY, Lisa Von Fumetti and husband John Hudock III of Talkeetna, AK, and Jill (Von Fumetti) Henrich and husband, Doug Henrich of Burlington, IA, and two nieces; Kaitlin Staudt and Rachel (Staudt) Badger; four nephews; Ryne, John and Alec Henrich and C.J. Von Fumetti, and one great-nephew, Carter Badger. Von is also survived by David’s immediate family; mother Doris (Hornbacher) and Carl Sauerland, sister Debbie (Hornbacher) and Michael Grieco, and predeceased by father Daryl Hornbacher. Von was predeceased by her parents, her step-mother Ruth (Frommelt) Von Fumetti; and her grandparents; Edmund and Georgia (Ritter) Von Fumetti, G. Maurice and Sadie (Greenwood) Bush, and Charles and Harriet (Shookman) Kenyon.
Following cremation, Von’s ashes will return to some of her favorite places in the mountains of Colorado, Santa Fe, NM, the big Island of Hawaii, and of course at the end of a rainbow. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in September in Longmont, CO and as well as in the Roaring Fork Valley (Aspen, CO region). Details to follow.
