LONGMONT, Colo. — Lynn Renee “Von” Von Fumetti, 61, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home in Longmont, Colorado.

She was born March 25, 1961 in Dubuque, Iowa. Lynn was the daughter of Cyril W. Von Fumetti and Kathleen (Kenyon) Von Fumetti who predeceased her in 2012 and 2007. Von was baptized on March 30, 1969 at Grandview United Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She attended primary and junior high school in Dubuque, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1979. Attended the University of Iowa 1979-1980. Married to Frank Robert Ball III in 1980 in Dubuque, Iowa. Married to Kim Culbertson in 1988 in Sherrill, Iowa.

