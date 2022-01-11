LANCASTER, Wis. — Larry L. Haines, 69, of Lancaster, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster.

