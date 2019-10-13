CUBA CITY, WI — Edwin J. Kisting, 90, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery in Benton, WI. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.
Edwin was born on January 28, 1929, to Edmund & Isabel (Hoeper) Kisting in their farm house in rural Cuba City, WI. He attended Carr School and Benton High School. Other than the two years (1952-1954) he served in the U.S. Army, Edwin lived and farmed his entire life on the family farm, though it tripled in size through the years with purchases of other farms. Farming was his life. He could tell you who lived where and when in the many farms in the counties around his home. It was with great reluctance that he gave up active farming for health reasons in 2016, but continued to live in his lifelong home. Edwin was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Edwin is survived by one brother, Raymond, of Madison, WI; two sisters, Rita (Bill) Sparks, of Eau Claire, WI, and Monica Staudacher ,of Greendale, WI; two nieces, Sheila (Andy) Hoffmann, of San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Stacy (Kevin Brady) Sparks, of Washington, D.C.; a nephew, Patrick (Jill) Staudacher, of Muskego, WI; grand-niece/nephews, Grant, Marriott & Callum Hoffmann, Blake, Dean & Reid Staudacher and Declan Brady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings: Clarence, Donald, Bernadette and Helen Kisting; a nephew, Steven Sparks, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
