Doris (Grosser) Trausch, 95, of Dubuque, passed away at home Friday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the church. Rev. David Schatz will officiate. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque.
Doris was born July 14, 1924, in Dubuque, twin daughter of Leona (Kimmick) and Harry Grosser. She was raised in her beloved hometown of Potosi, Wisconsin. She graduated Valedictorian from Potosi High school in 1942. After working one year in an ammunition plant in Milwaukee, Doris returned to Dubuque to attend the Mercy School of Nursing, graduating second in her class in 1946. She worked in the Mercy Hospital surgery department following graduation. Doris married Arthur N. Trausch Jr. on October 18, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were married 63 years before Art’s death in 2010. After they married, Doris settled into her role as devoted wife and mother. Doris created a beautiful household, which included nine very active children. Doris’ family meant the world to her. Doris had a deep appreciation for her Catholic faith. She was a faithful member of St. Columbkille Parish for over 72 years. She was a member of Theresians and St. Blanche’s Mother’s Club. She was a member of the Visiting Nursing Association and helped inaugurate the first VNA Charity Ball. She was also a charter member of the Mercy Hospital Service Club. Doris had an inquisitive mind. She will be remembered for her amazing and precise memory, her gift of conversation, her proud Potosi heritage, her spirited Euchre playing, her master stitchery and organizational skills, her gentle and kind heart, and her unconditional love for her family.
Doris is survived by her nine children and their families: Nick (Sara) Trausch, of Lake Bluff, Ill., and their children, George (Kristy), Peter (Liz), Henry and Brian; Rick (Lori) Trausch, of Dubuque, and their children, Shanna and Samantha (David); Jamie (Anne) Trausch, of East Dubuque, Ill., and their children Luke, Kelly, and Ben (Allison); Kris (Tim) Gallagher, of Dubuque, and their children, Tim Jr., Kelly and Ryan; Tim Trausch, of Rochester, N.Y., and his children, Libby and Drew; Susie (Kevin) Green, of Paradise Valley, Ariz., and their children, Conor (Quanah), Courtney (Martin) and Caitlin (Brian); Tricia (Don) Boegel, of Plymouth, Minn., and their children, Brittany, Jacob (Ashley), Taylor (Maura) and David; Megan (Scott) Morris, of Mequon, Wis., and their children, Matt, Sam, Rachel and Adam; and Amy (Tim) Smith, of Dubuque, and their children, Olivia (Boyd), Colin and Charlie; and five great-grandchildren, Drake, Lucy, Leo, Miles, and Sawyer.
In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister Dorothy Kortes; and another sister Kathleen Puls.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Doris’ appreciation of church and service, memorials may be given to St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Mercy Hospital Service Club.
