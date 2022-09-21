Tom Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Joan E. Delagardelle, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Patricia C. Driscoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Beverly J. Elsinger, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Carole J. Hutchinson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Randall J. Koster, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jerome McCurdy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Ken Muchow, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home.
Gerald T. Mullen, McFarland, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg, Wis. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Eldon E. Trumm, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
