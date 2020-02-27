SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Eugene “Gene” E. Logan passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County.
Gene was born on October 31, 1934, in Shullsburg Township, the son of Francis Logan and Isabelle (Belken) Logan. He grew up in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School. In 1954, Gene join the United States Army and was stationed in Germany with the 705 Orderly Brigade 3rd Platoon 5th infantry Division during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956. After the war, Gene worked for John Deere and Company for 36 years and farmed with his brother Bob.
Gene is survived by his significant other of 46+ years, Peg Rowley, of Shullsburg, WI; three children; Cindy Teutschman, of Shullsburg, Steve Logan, of Shullsburg and Pat Logan, of Pueblo, CO; stepsons: Robert (Kelly) Rowley, of Marietta, GA, Roger (Margie Capp) Rowley, of Reedsburg, WI, and Rick (Deb) Rowley, of Ironton, MO; stepdaughter, Barbara (Rick) Long, of Cottage Grove, WI; four grandchildren, James Burkurt, Crystal, Teddy and Jacob Teutschman; and one great-grandchild, Kaden Teutschman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Logan; daughter, Jacqueline Marie Logan; son-in-law, Ted Teuschman; grandson, Wayne Broska; brother, Bob; sister, Betty Homrick; and brother-law, Bud Homrick. Gene was a member of the Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Shullsburg and a proud veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed farming with his brother, Bob, tinkering around his shop, woodworking, watching the Packers and the Badgers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church (334 North Judgement St., Shullsburg), with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. Burial will take place at St. Matthews Cemetery in Shullsburg where military graveside rites will be accorded by the Shullsburg VFW Post #10533 of Shullsburg. Erickson Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.