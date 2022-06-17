GRATIOT, Wis. — Sarah Betty Wallace, 41, of Gratiot, WI , our angel here on Earth, got her wings and went to Heaven on June 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Sunday, June 19th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Sarah was born in Beloit, WI, to Jim and Kandy Wallace on December 4, 1980. She lived there until 1990, when the family moved to Richland Center, WI. In 2000 the family moved again to Gratiot, and she lived there the rest of her life. She attended school in all three areas, participating however she could, making friends and touching many lives along the way. She graduated from Blackhawk High School and then attended Hodan Center in Mineral Point through her adult life. Sarah enjoyed music and spending time with family and her many special friends. She was known for her unique magnetism, pleasant demeanor, and she touched the lives of all that met her. Sarah had many challenges that she faced in her life, but she always met them with her own unique, quiet strength. She enriched our lives daily, teaching us and constantly reminding us of the really important things in life. Her beauty radiated from the inside, and many were drawn to it and her sweet nature. Her resilience in life was admired by all who knew her, and she inspired us all to be better people. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her life story will continue to inspire us forever. She is survived by her parents Jim and Kandy Wallace, her brother Adam (Jessica) Wallace, sister Rachel (Ryan) Behling and brother Aaron (Lindsey) Wallace, 8 nieces and nephews: Tyler and Sierra Wallace, Claire, Brynn, Grace and Brooke Behling, and Katie and Jack Wallace. Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Betty Wallace, Virgil and Betty Rowley, her uncle John Wallace, cousin Justen Wallace and a very special great uncle Ralph Alba.
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the many loving caregivers who helped us with Sarah over the years. And an extra special thank you to our friend Janet Fox, who was like a second mom to Sarah. We don’t know what we would have done without your loving care and support of her and our family. And to Alexis Marcotte, who cared for Sarah for many years, you are forever a part of this family. We are also so very grateful to all the loving staff at St. Croix Hospice, especially Monica, Emily, Mary, and Amanda. Also her doctors, Dr. Mike Robiolio, and Dr. Ann Lucas, who always gave us such good and loving counsel from their hearts. And lastly, thank you to Haudenshield Funeral Home for their loving care of Sarah and our family at this difficult time.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Sarah B. Wallace Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o: Sarah Wallace Family, PO BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
