MARION, Iowa — Gioacchino “Gino” Sileci, 93, of Marion, Iowa passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He was formerly of Dubuque, Iowa from 1974 to 2008 and prior to that he resided in Brooklyn, New York.
Visitation for Gino will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Reiff funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Mass of Christian burial for Gino will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Gino was born January 29, 1929, in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, son of Giuseppe and Vincenza (Lucchese) Sileci. On November 24, 1962, he was united in marriage to Josephine Cirino. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2022.
He was employed at the former Trausch Baking Company in Dubuque, Iowa. He loved to bake and cook, garden and was known for his homemade tomatoe sauce and bread. He was a very giving and selfless person, he treated his grandchildren as if they were his own. He enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren’s events and spending time with family. Gino also enjoyed watching soccer, especially, the Italian teams.
Gino was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Marion, Iowa.
He is survived by his daughter, Vincenza Anna (Steve) McElmeel; two grandchildren, Gabriel Lynn McElmeel and Gianna Josephina McElmeel; one sister; two brothers-in-law, Francesco “Frank” Cirino of Seymour, CT and Philip Frank Cirino of Fort Wayne, IN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and several sisters; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rosa Zanca, Andrew “Andrea” Cirino, Maria Concetta Cannavo, Luigi “Lou” Cirino, Nicola Cannavo, Carmela Cirino; three nephews, Leonardo “Lenny” Cirino, Leonardo “Lee” Cirino, and Frank Cannavo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.