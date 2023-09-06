EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Denise M. Sheehan, 63, of East Dubuque, IL, went to her eternal place of rest on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, with Fr. Peter Auer and Fr. Dennis Vargus officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the rosary will be recited at 3:30pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30am to 10:15am at the Church.
Denise was born on December 30, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Zimmer) Sheehan. She graduated from Wahlert High School. She then attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, graduating from University of Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois.
Denise had continued to work while fighting cancer and fight she did. Diagnosed in 2015 with breast cancer, Denise battled to be cancer free. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors, licensed as a Real Estate Broker in Illinois and Wisconsin, and a Real Estate Salesperson in Iowa. She was sponsored by American Realty of Dubuque, Iowa and previously by Dominic Goodmann/Coldwell Banker Real Estate. Denise was a licensed insurance broker in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Along with her sister, Debbie, she operated Sheehan Insurance Agency in East Dubuque.
Denise had a passion for bicycling. From Memorial Day to Labor Day of 1995, she participated in the Iowa 150 Bike Ride/A Sesquicentennial Expedition. They cycled across the United States from Long Beach, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Denise enjoyed many RAGBRAI rides across Iowa, as well as cycling trips in Ireland and Luxembourg. Denise had her best day when she adopted her daughter, Elise, in 2011. They made great memories by traveling to some of the United States landmarks.
Most importantly, Denise was a kind and caring person, with a deep Catholic faith and was an advocate for Catholic schools. She was a member of St. Mary’s in East Dubuque, and previously served on the St. Mary’s Finance Council. After the closing of St. Mary’s School, Denise also became a member of St. Joseph Parish in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, where Elise attends school. Due to her recent failing health, Denise was not able to attend Elise’s school activities, or be of physical service to the St. Joseph Parish, but she was very appreciative of the support and love shown to her and Elise.
Denise is survived by her daughter, Elise, brothers, Daniel (Donna) Sheehan, David Sheehan, sister, Debra (Sheehan) Heitkamp, all, of East Dubuque, and many nieces and nephews.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings in infancy, a nephew, Rob Sheehan, nephew-in-law, Brian Gockel, and infant niece and nephew, Tiffany and Todd Sheehan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.