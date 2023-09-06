EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Denise M. Sheehan, 63, of East Dubuque, IL, went to her eternal place of rest on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, with Fr. Peter Auer and Fr. Dennis Vargus officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.

