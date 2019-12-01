DYERSVILLE, Iowa — David C. Kirsch, 64, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away from complications related to leukemia on November 28, 2019, with his family at his side, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clincs in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Visitation will take place from 2 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville, where visitation will continue from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to funeral services. A private family burial will occur at a later date.
Dave was born on November 25, 1955, in Dubuque, the son of John and Grace (Bockenstedt) Kirsch. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Fitzgerald, on October 27, 1979, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica.
Dave will be remembered for his witty one-liners, his inquisitive nature and seeking out fun no matter the occasion. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially time spoiling his grandkids. Dave loved playing and watching baseball and golf, and was an avid fisherman. Earlier this year, Dave checked skydiving off his bucket list with his son while vacationing in the Florida Keys. Dave was also a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis Colts. Dave was “living the dream” after he had retired as the CEO of Three Rivers FS after 39 years of service with the company.
Left to continue blaring good tunes on Alexa are his wife of 40 years, Judy; his children, Kerri (Mike) Kramer, of Dyersville, Brian Kirsch, of Burlington, Krista, “Girl” (John) Dow, of Davenport. He was a very proud papa to Julien, Jude “Judge”, Sylvia Kramer and Eliza, “Little Z” Dow. Also surviving are his mother, Grace Kirsch, of Dyersville; siblings, Selena Omega, Carmen Burns, Linda (Dan Snyder) Kirsch, Charlie (Teresa) Kirsch, Rob (Tiffany) Kirsch; in-laws, Jayne Fitzgerald, Brad (Brenda) Fitzgerald, Jill Schneck, Barry (Gena) Fitzgerald; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Kirsch; his brother, Nick Kirsch; and his parents-in-law, Robert and Sylvia Fitzgerald.
The family would like to thank Dr. Margarida Silverman and her team for their efforts over the last several months and all of his amazing nurses at UIHC for their compassionate care.
