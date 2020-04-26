PEOSTA, Iowa — Kim Marie Runde, 59, of Peosta, IA, passed away April 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by those she loved most.
Private funeral Mass was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, IA. Burial was in St. John The Baptist Cemetery, Centralia, Iowa. Live stream of the funeral Mass was at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020. You may view on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Kim was born on February 21, 1961 in Dubuque, the daughter of Duane and Elizabeth (Wissing) Horton. She attended St. Anthony’s School and graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School, where she met the love of her life. She married Robert “Bob” Runde on September 8, 1984, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque. They resided in Peosta, where they started a family together. In 1990, they had their only child, Zachary.
Kim enjoyed being outside, going to the pool, being with family, going for Jeep rides, and eating anything chocolate.
Kim is survived by her husband, Bob; her son, Zach, of Portland, OR; Bob’s siblings, including Rick and Maureen Runde, of Peosta, IA, Lynn and Roger Skemp, of Hazel Green, WI, Chris Runde, of West Des Moines, IA, Pat and Karen Runde, of Sarasota, FL, Karen and Greg Nank, of West Des Moines, IA; Kim’s siblings, Kelly and Kevin Mueller, Cary and Don Lumley; and her many nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Ralph Runde; and Elizabeth and Fritz Tekippe.
In lieu of flowers, family is asking that donations be made to Hospice of Dubuque in remembrance of Kim.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Sarah Justmann, Nurse Practitioner at Medical Associates, and Kate Hermsen (her niece), Nurse Practitioner, Elizabeth, Sara, Jessica, Jeanette, Jan, and Amy D at Hospice of Dubuque for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Kim.