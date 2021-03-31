EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Harry “Butch” Spitzack, 75, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date.
He was born March 29, 1945, in Rochester, MN, the son of Christian and Opal (Parker) Spitzack.
He was united in marriage to his wife of 31 years, Janis Wand, on March 10, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV.
Butch retired from John Deere after 30 years. He owned a 1956 Chevy Nomad for the past 50 years. Butch was an accomplished water skier who loved spending time on the river. Some of his favorite things were car shows, hot rods, western movies, old-time country music, and reading (Louis L’Amour was his favorite). Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and instigating shenanigans.
He is survived by his wife, Janis; three children, John Spitzack, Julie Spitzack, Geoff (Sue) Cliff; three grandchildren, Hannah Haberkorn, Madison (Dakota) Freiburger, and Noah Haberkorn; one great-grandson, Jaxon Freiburger; his siblings; and brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law, Lorraine Wand.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Dubuque or Whispering Hope Rescue in memory of Butch.
