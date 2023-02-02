WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Lisa Wood, 53, of Webster City passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later time.
Lisa Ann Link, daughter of Leo and Jeanne Benzer Link, was born December 12, 1969 in Dubuque. She graduated from Dubuque Wahlert high school in 1988 and received her associates degree from University of Phoenix. On September 23, 2002, Lisa was united in marriage to James A. Wood in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. To this union two children were born, Colton and Madelyn. The couple later divorced. Lisa worked for 26 years for Hoya in customer support.
She is survived by her children, Colton James Wood and Madelyn Ann Wood both of Webster City; her significant other, Derren Peck of Webster City; mother, Jeanne Muir of Ankeny; stepmother, Pat Link of Ankeny; sisters, Nancy (Mike) Wagner of Oregon, WI, Linda (Scott) Glab of Ankeny, Tina (Ken Anderson) Link of Ankeny, Diane Mahoney of Des Moines; brother, Greg (Gina) Link of Ankeny and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Leo Link; stepfather, Ted Muir; brother, Jeff Link; her beloved fur-baby, Gizzy; grandparents, Bernice and Leo Link Sr. and Herman and Grace Ginter.
She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Lisa loved to spend time with her kids and family. She enjoyed boating, camping, bowling and playing darts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to James Wood in Lisa’s honor to establish a scholarship for her children.
