Leonard J. Owsley, 92, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
