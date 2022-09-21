FARLEY, Iowa — Austin J. Gaul, 25, of Farley, Iowa, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at MercyOne in Dubuque after injuries sustained in a farming accident.
Visitation for Austin will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial for Austin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Clemen Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial with follow in the St. Clemens Cemetery.
Austin was born on February 9, 1997, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Mark and Jean (Maiers) Gaul. He was a 2015 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. Austin was a member of 4-H, and Future Farmers of America. He worked for Kluesner Construction Inc. In Farley and Bergfeld Trucking in Epworth.
Austin was a very kind hearted, giving, and hard-working person, that went out of his way to help others, he would often pick up trucking routes to allow others to have time off with their family. Austin loved to driving if it had a steering wheel and a motor he would drive it, he especially loved driving his trucks and the farm equipment. He enjoyed his Dodge Trucks, John Deere Tractors, and listing to Hard Rock music.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mark and Jean Gaul of Farley; two brothers, Brady and Carter Gaul both of Farley; Paternal grandparents, LeRoy and Mary Jane Gaul of Dyersville; Aunts and Uncles, Dennis (Trisha) Gaul of Epworth, Sue (Gerardo) Chavez, and Pam Gaul both Montera, CA, Mary (Sam) Bran of Solon, Rose (Ed) Bracken of Iowa City, Jan (Doug) Brimeyer of Jackson, WY, and Carol (John) Eubank of Urbandale; and numerous Cousins.
He is preceded in death by Maternal grandparents, Leon and Harriett Maiers; one uncle, Terry “Flash” Gaul; and one aunt, Karen Gaul.
