FARLEY, Iowa — Austin J. Gaul, 25, of Farley, Iowa, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at MercyOne in Dubuque after injuries sustained in a farming accident.

Visitation for Austin will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

