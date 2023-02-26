Sally Bernadette Jansen, age 81, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey suddenly on February 22, 2023, at home in the loving arms of her husband.
To honor Sally’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff Street, with Father Dennis Quint officiating. Family and friends of Sally’s may gather in fellowship for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Sally was born on May 12, 1941, in Pahala, Hawaii, the youngest of eight children to Ramon and Dorthea (Pagador) Yuson. As a young adult, she met the love of her life, Kenneth F. “Ken” Jansen, who was in the Navy and stationed in Hawaii. The two were wed in 1960 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Although they spent most of their life together in Iowa, Sally found ways to honor her Hawaiian heritage, including hula dancing shows at Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall. Sally retired from Wahlert Catholic High School in 2004 after a 34-year career.
Sally was a loving and generous person. Her granddaughters remember that if they complimented a scarf or a jacket, she would often offer it to them immediately. She was a fashionista who loved to shop, especially with her granddaughters.
She is loved and deeply missed by her family, including her loving husband, Kenneth F. “Ken” Jansen, Dubuque, IA; her living siblings, Lolina Poncy, CA; Pat Walander, HI; and Paul Horalon, HI; her daughter, Christy Pincket, Charlotte, N.C.; her daughter-in-law, Sherri Jansen, Matthews, N.C.; her three adored grandchildren, Kaitlin “Katie” Dixon (Alex Dixon), Efland, N.C.; Nicole “Nicki” (Alan Beauvais) Jansen, Wilmington, N.C.; and Kelsey Copeland (Chris Copeland), Port Orange, FL; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Sally joins in Heaven her son, Brian Jansen.
Sally’s family would like to thank the Dubuque Police and Fire Department for their professional and compassionate care.
