Sally Bernadette Jansen, age 81, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey suddenly on February 22, 2023, at home in the loving arms of her husband.

To honor Sally’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff Street, with Father Dennis Quint officiating. Family and friends of Sally’s may gather in fellowship for one hour prior to the service at the church.

