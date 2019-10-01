Richard J. “Rick” Lynch, age 76, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at home, with his daughter by his side.
To honor Rick’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, with Pastor Dennis Schmitt officiating. To celebrate Rick’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Rick was born on March 18, 1943, in Dubuque, son of Joseph and Marcella (Theisen) Lynch. Rick grew up in the Otter Creek area and would move to Dubuque after honorably serving his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was raised with a strong work ethic on the farm, and was employed as an assembler with John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years, until his retirement in 1996.
Rick was very passionate about his religious beliefs, and his faith allowed him comfort. In his free time, Rick loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing year-round, regardless of weather. He had a green thumb when it came to gardening, and that consumed much of his time in the warmer months. Tending to his vegetable garden and flowers from the time his first seed was in the ground until the last of his canning for the year was done. He truly enjoyed the work and sharing his harvest with family and friends.
We are saddened at losing our dad, grandpa and brother, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues that have plagued him these past few years.
Those left to cherish Rick’s memory include his daughters, Tanya Billmeyer and Tracy Leibfried, both of Dubuque; his grandson, Tate Billmeyer, of Dubuque; and his siblings, Robert (Charlene) Lynch, of La Motte, Iowa, Arlene (Cletus) Engleken, of Dyersville, Iowa, Barbara (Dwain) Kilburg, of Bellevue, Iowa, Rosemary (Dale) Zeimet, of Lakeview, Ark., Janaan (Don) Junk, of Bellevue, and Lois Lynch, of Dubuque.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Raymond Lynch; and a sister, Mary Diane Lynch.
Rick’s family would like to thank his longtime friend, John Webb, as well as Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their care and support during this time.
Memorials will be accepted by the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.