GUTTENBERG, Iowa — James P. Deutmeyer of Guttenberg, Iowa passed away September 3, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
A celebration of life for Jim’s friends and family will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter & Paul cemetery.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GUTTENBERG, Iowa — James P. Deutmeyer of Guttenberg, Iowa passed away September 3, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
A celebration of life for Jim’s friends and family will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter & Paul cemetery.
Jim, also known as Dixie, was born August 30, 1949 to Laverne & Germaine (Engelken) Deutmeyer in Dyersville, IA. He was raised on the family farm in Petersburg. He attended St. Boniface High School until its close and graduated from Beckman High School in 1967. He married Mary Every November 29, 1969. Together they farmed north of Luxemburg and raised their five children. They later divorced but remained friends. After years doing his life’s calling on the farm, Jim moved to Guttenberg. Soon after he met Paula Walters and they married on July 2, 2004. He worked at Meuser Lumber until his retirement.
Jim loved to enjoy life. With a fun-loving and positive spirit, he made many lifelong friends along the way. He had a great passion for dancing and he loved to fish. He also loved the game of baseball. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. One of his best memories was watching his Sox win the first MLB game held at the Field of Dreams with his brother John.
Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was most proud of his family. He is survived by his wife Paula; his children: Chad & Diane Deutmeyer of Earlville, Lora & Jay Gaul of New Vienna, Niki & Shawn Burchard of Dyersville, Matt & Tiffinni Deutmeyer of Dyersville, Crystal and Johahn Marmaduke of Rib Lake, WI; 17 grandchildren: 2 great-granddaughters; 3 step-grandchildren: his siblings: Carol Steger, John(Ruth) Deutmeyer, Pat(Allen) Willenbring, Dan(Linda) Deutmeyer, Duane(Jennifer) Deutmeyer, Ron Deutmeyer, Gloria(Terry) Bockenstedt, Gary(Julie) Deutmeyer, Terry(Janell) Deutmeyer, Sherry(Dean) Digmann, Michelle Deutmeyer; his first wife Mary(Kenny) Lahr; Paula’s children: Jeremy, Kim, Tina, Abby & Amy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stillborn sibling Scott; his brother-in-laws: Charles Steger, Scott Slattery.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Dubuque Cancer Clinic and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion during Jim’s battle. We would also like to thank his family and friends who have been there for support through his final months; especially his fishing buddies Ron Hillers and Dean Boeckenstedt and high school friend Gerry Wegmann.
Online condolences may be directed at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.