DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Margaret M. “Mickey” Burlage, 91, of Dyersville, passed away, Friday, January 1, 2021 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation for Mickey will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville. Social Distancing will be followed as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Mickey Burlage family, P.O. Box #271, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mickey at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint presiding. Burial will take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
She was born June 10, 1929, in Bankston, Iowa, daughter of John J. and Marie (Pfiffner) Kennedy. She is a graduate of St. Clement’s School in Bankston. She also attended Clarke College in Dubuque where she received her degree; she also excelled in the musical arts at both schools. She sang for many weddings in the Bankston area.
On October 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Donald L. Burlage at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, by Fr. William A. Mullen. The couple farmed the “Burlage Century Farm” in the rural Worthington area.
Margaret loved playing cards with family, friends and neighbors in her many card clubs. She was an avid bowler for several years. Margaret was the editor of “The Worthington News Column” for the Dyersville Commercial and Cascade Pioneer for 20 years.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington, Iowa, and a member of its choir and Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Farley Catholic Daughters of Americas Presentation Court #1460, the Beckman Catholic Booster Club Board member, Dubuque County Farm Bureau member and was active in the Dubuque County Farm Bureau Women’s organization. Mickey was the founder of the Dubuque County Cattlewomen and was a Beef Promoter throughout the county.
Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her granddaughters’ activities. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and a proud supporter of Catholic education.
She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (David) Lansing, of Worthington, Iowa; three granddaughters, Nicole (Wes) Marbach, Callie (Chris) Nurczyk and Jenna Lansing; one great-granddaughter, Anna, and one on the way; two sisters, Anne Lattner, of Dubuque, and Esther Fagan, of Dyersville; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Burlage, on January 17, 2010; her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Theodore and Susan Sophia (May) Burlage; one sister, Kay (Joe) Smith; one brother, Charles Kennedy; five brothers-in-law, Loras Lattner, Earl Fagan, Lester Burlage, Lawrence (Frances) Burlage and Elmer (Dorothy) Burlage; five sisters-in-law, Ida (Laverne) Engler, Lucille (Emil) White, Irene (Andy) Hostert, Florence and Mildred Burlage.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Ellen Kennedy Living Center and Mercy One hospital for all the fine care given to Margaret.