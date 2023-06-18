KIELER, Wis. — Joseph C. Brant, 67, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.