KIELER, Wis. — Joseph C. Brant, 67, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
Joe was born on March 11, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Melvin and Luella (Abing) Brant. He was united in marriage to Debra E. Kane on July 10, 1976, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler.
Joe dedicated his life to farming and family. He continued his family’s legacy, running the family farm where he was born and raised, until health issues forced him to slow down. Joe took pride in all he did.
He was respected by many farmers and was an award winning dairy farmer, earning the title of Top Dairy Farm in Wisconsin for many years. He was an expert craftsman, woodworker, and artist. Joe had a tender, caring heart, and he taught his children to be compassionate and care for others, the land and all its creatures. He appreciated a good prank or joke, especially on April Fool’s Day.
Joe is survived by his wife, Deb Brant, Kieler; two children, Jenni Petersen-Brant and Travis (Sarah Harris) Brant, both of Dubuque, IA; his mother, Luella Brant, Platteville, WI; four siblings, Diane (Kendal) Bruner, Cuba City, WI, Jerry (Jill) Brant, Kieler, Jeff (Jacque) Brant, Cape Coral, FL, and Jay (Sarah) Brant, Platteville, WI; a grandson, Joe Frommelt; and his fur-grandchildren, Rizzo, Manny, Larry, LuLu, Georgia, Claire and George.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Brant; a son, Ben Brant; and a son-in-law, Eric Petersen-Brant.
In lieu of flowers, a Joseph C. Brant Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley, especially Joanna Achanfuo Yeboah; and the emergency room staff at Southwest Health, especially Becky Barth.