Gladys E. O’Brien, 90, of Dubuque, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Church of the Resurrection, where a funeral service will follow.

Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is assisting the family.

