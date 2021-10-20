Gladys E. O'Brien Telegraph Herald Oct 20, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gladys E. O’Brien, 90, of Dubuque, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Church of the Resurrection, where a funeral service will follow.Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Local employees react as Deere, union back at negotiating table Sharon K. Clark Penny L. Hogan Local law enforcement reports Mary L. Weber