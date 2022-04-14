Ronald L. “Ronnie” Valentine, 72, of Dubuque passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Fr. Jim Goerend officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Ronnie was born on July 30, 1949, in Dubuque, IA the son of Edward “Eddie” and Marie (Avenarius) Valentine. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1967; and married Marlene Watters at Saint Joseph the Worker on April 17, 1971. Ronnie farmed on the family “Century” farm his whole life. He had a great love of the land, and his two favorite smells was the soil and fresh cut hay. He loved to take rides on his Ranger and check things out with his dog Tank.
He is survived by his wife Marlene; his mother Marie; his four children Bobby (Meghan) Valentine, Steve (Stephanie) Valentine, Lisa Valentine, and Randy (Kati) Valentine; his fourteen grandchildren Sierra (Evan), Sidney, Emma, Willie, Brady, Ashley, Rory, Ajay, Nellie, Owen, Bear, Crosby, Luci, and Easton. His siblings Mary Kay (Bob) Schauer, Shelly (Mike) Ellis, Bill (Sandy) Valentine, and Gary (Becky) Valentine; his in-laws Dave (Carrie) Watters, Dennis (Sharon) Watters, Michael Colson, Shirley (John) Zurcher, Jim (Jodi) Watters and Jan Wolff.
He was preceded in death by his father Eddie Valentine, his father and mother-in-law Jack and Loretta Watters, a brother-in-law Dale Waller, and three sisters-in-law Macy Valentine, Judy Watters, and Judy Colson.
In lieu of flowers Ronnie would say send a bag of seed corn or fertilizer.