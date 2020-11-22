John V. Meehan, 84, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Per John’s wishes, his body has been donated to the Deeded Body Program at The University of Iowa Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, to be used for medical research and education. The family will be planning a celebration of John’s life later in 2021. We encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to John’s family.
John was born August 9, 1936, in Dubuque, the son of John David and Regina “Jean” (Hinderman) Meehan. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and served in the Army National Guard. On May 19, 1962, he married his love, Naomi Neyens, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Naomi passed away on September 4, 2014.
John had a long career as a quality control manager at Flexsteel Industries until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was an expert woodcarver. He and Naomi built their family home near Eagle Point Park and the entire family spent much time at “the park.” When the grandchildren arrived, John and Naomi were excited to attend their sporting events, plays and concerts. During the winter, John was out on the ice, dropping a line to catch bluegills. A highlight of every summer was the Meehan Family Vacation (aka Forced Family Fun) to the Lake Geneva area. Walking in the park, golfing, a fish fry and a strong old fashioned were some of his favorite things.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church — Holy Spirit Parish.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie (Mark) Raymond and Linda (Terry) Avenarius, both of Dubuque; two sons, John (Peggy) Meehan, of Dubuque, and Patrick (Susan) Meehan, of Asbury; two sisters, Lois Ruff, of Decorah, and Eunice (Don) Neuhaus, of Dubuque; one brother, Peter Meehan, of Dubuque; in-laws, Claudie Coleman, Dianne (Bill) Zwack, Ruth Neyens, Mike (Karen) Neyens, and Delores Neyens, all of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Jen) Raymond, Ashton (Scott) Kennedy, Ellen and Quinn Avenarius, Jenna Meehan, Abby, Maggie, and Raygan Meehan; and one great-grandson, Jordy Kennedy.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Naomi; his parents, Dave and Jean; mother and father-in-law, Imelda and Claude Neyens; in-laws, Diane Meehan, Ed Neyens, Rob Neyens, Dave and Joyce Neyens, and Don Coleman; and his godson, Jim Neuhaus.
Thanks to the staff at Stonehill Care Center for the loving care provided to John.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.