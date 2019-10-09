PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Daniel “Peach” C. Lynch, 62, of Platteville, Wis., died on Monday, October 7, 2019, at UW-Hospital in Madison, of natural causes, with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dan “Peach” Lynch Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
“Peach” was born on June 5, 1957, in Dubuque, son of Eldon and Glendoris (Pluemer) Lynch. He was united in marriage to Teri Edwards on May 17, 1978, in Lancaster, Wis. He graduated from Platteville High School.
He drove a milk truck for Bable Trucking in South Wayne, Wis., and drove a truck for Lonsberg Trucking and Materials in Platteville. “Peach” then went to work for the city of Platteville Street Department, where he worked for 30 years. After retiring, he drove a truck for Truckco LLC out of Belmont, Wis. He is a retired volunteer fireman for the city of Platteville. “Peach” enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed following his two grandsons, Kai and Kaleb, with their activities and spending time with them in the woods and on the water.
“Peach” is survived by his wife, Teri; daughter, Jodi (Matt) Runde; grandsons, Kai and Kaleb Runde; three brothers, Mike “Friday” (Tina) Lynch, Wayne “Birdie” Lynch and Paul “Buck” (Sue) Lynch; mother-in-law, Janet Edwards; sisters-in-law, Vicki (Ron) Kaplanek, Tammie Edwards, Diana Bote, Lori (Derek) Powell and Jennifer (Tim) Ritchie; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Krystal, on November 14, 1998; his parents; a brother, Jerry; his sister, Joan Kieler; and great-niece, Faith Lynch.