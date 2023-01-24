PEOSTA, Iowa — Joyce E. Watters, 74, of Peosta, IA passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Finley Hospital following a sudden illness.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

