PEOSTA, Iowa — Joyce E. Watters, 74, of Peosta, IA passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Finley Hospital following a sudden illness.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Joyce was born on March 29, 1948, in Dubuque the daughter of George and Ruth (Humke) Hodgson. She attended the University of Dubuque. On December 4, 1971, she married William “Bill” Watters at Grandview United Methodist Church.
Joyce had a 44 year career as a proof reader, working for William C. Brown, Times Mirror, and McGraw Hill Publishing. She was a active member of Rockdale United Methodist Church and participated in many church functions and events. She also volunteered at the Dubuque County Fair for 20 years and always enjoyed the Wednesday Night Dances. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, go out to eat, and take Sunday drives, but the thing she enjoyed most was quilting. She worked with the ladies quilting at Rockdale and also made many Honor Quilts for Veterans.
She is survived by her husband Bill; 2 sisters Sharon Holverson of Boscobel, WI, and Ginny (Fred) Base of Eau Claire, WI, 2 brothers Glenn (Barb) Hodgson of Dubuque and Bill (Judy) Hodgson of Minneapolis, MN. Along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law Roger Holverson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Rockdale United Methodist Church in Joyce’s name.
A special thank you to the Dubuque County Sherriff’s Department and to Centralia Peosta Fire Department for all their efforts and care they provided for Joyce.
