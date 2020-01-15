Bernice V. Fitzpatrick, 103, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 12, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Church Key West with Most Rev. Michael Jackels officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m.
Bernice was born on October 6, 1916, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Maurice and Alvina (Reiff) Hill. She graduated from Senior High School in 1934 and worked at Roshek Brothers for 5 years.
She married Leo H. “Oakie” Fitzpatrick on May 23, 1939, at Nativity Church in Dubuque. Bernice and Leo farmed together on their Guernsey Dairy farm, retiring in 1978. He preceded her in death on July 8, 1995.
Bernice was named Dubuque County Farm Bureau “Mother of the Year”; was a member of “Sweet Adeline”, Roberta Kuhn’s Art Center, and St. Joseph’s Key West Rosary Society. She was on the Dubuque County Library Board; had poetry published in Lynical, Iowa; was in Sister Jean Hayen’s Tai Chi Class; and, Exhibited art in “Banking on the Arts.”
She is survived by her son Thomas (Jeanine) Fitzpatrick; grandson Andrew Richard Fitzpatrick; and many very dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; one sister Anna Marie Sheetz; two brothers Thomas and Richard Hill.