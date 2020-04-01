BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Eugene (Gene) Charles Cooley, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, March 30, 2020, two days after celebrating his 96th birthday.
Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Precautions, immediate services arranged by Kendall Funeral Service will remain private. A public celebration of Gene’s life will be announced at a later date. Please feel free, at this time, to send memorials, cards, letters, and words of comfort to Mrs. Mary Lu Cooley, 7384 Hwy. 133 W, Boscobel, WI 53805. Online condolence can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.