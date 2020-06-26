EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Raymond John Leppert, 77, of East Dubuque, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, in East Dubuque, with “Reflections by Jenny Bodensteiner.” Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Social distancing guidelines as suggested by federal and state guidelines will be followed. Face masks are suggested.
Ray was born on April 10, 1943, in Dubuque, the son of Raymond Francis and Rita Mae (Duehr) Leppert. He was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. Ray was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U. S. Army Co A 2d Bn 11th Inf.
He owned and operated Leppert’s A1 Shoe Repair prior to his employment with Eagle Window and Door Company from where he retired. Ray enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Surviving are three children, Raymond F. (Mary) Leppert, of Dubuque, Richard J. (Cindy) Leppert, of Bernard, Iowa, and Cathy A. Campbell, of Dubuque; 11-grandchildren, Adam, Aundrea, Heather, Joseph, Ashley, Josh, Richie (Hayley), Jessica, Nikki (Dan), Rourke and Connor; and 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Dave (Sheri) Leppert, Mike (Dorothy) Leppert, Mary Jane (Mike) Lamey, and Gerry (Brenda) Leppert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Rita Leppert.
Ray’s family wishes to give thanks to his special friends, Ben and Diane Anderson, 24 Hours Home Care and the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care given to their father and grandfather.
