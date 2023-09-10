EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rose Mary Spillane, on September 4, 2023.
Rose, who died at the age of 80, left this world peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends in her final days. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and selflessness that will forever be etched in our hearts.
A gathering will be held from 4 to 7 PM, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM, Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, with her brother Fr. Donald Tranel officiating.
Rose was born on July 20, 1943, in Menominee, the daughter of Al and Mary Tranel. After graduating from Wahlert High School, she married Ron, her teenage sweetheart October 20, 1962. She worked for many years as a medical bookkeeper. Rose was the loving wife of 61 years to Ron, and a devoted mother to Dave (deceased), Mike, Greg, and Brian. Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them. She was game for any adventure with Ron and her sons whom she all called “My Boys”. Rose was an accomplished trap shooter, and eagerly participated in many camping, hunting, and fishing adventures. She was kind and giving, and anyone entering her home felt welcome. Everyone she met counted her as a friend. Her warm smile and gentle demeanor brightened the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her.
She is survived by her husband Ron, her children Mike (Lori) of Galena, Greg (Susan) of Cary, IL, and Brian (Becky) of East Dubuque, and her grandchildren Austin, Emily (Joe) Pagura, Quinn, Cameron, Ellie, and Allison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patty in infancy, and her first-born son Dave.
Special thanks for the gentle, attentive care given by the wonderful, caring team from Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, Hayle, and Amy.
The family kindly requests any donations be made in her honor to Hospice of Dubuque or the United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.