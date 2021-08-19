BALLTOWN, Iowa — Rose Mary (Cummer) Heiderscheit, age 81, of Balltown, Iowa, passed away at 3:12 p.m., on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Rose’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown, Iowa.
Rose was born on January 30, 1940, in Rickardsville, Iowa, daughter of Reynold and Lorena (Wolf) Cummer.
Rose was united in marriage to Allan Heiderscheit on May 6, 1961, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. They were blessed with 37 years together and 6 children before Allan passed away on December 18, 1999. Rose and Allan farmed and raised their family just north of Balltown. Rose moved to Balltown in 2012, to the home her parents built in 1973. In her younger years, Rose helped her parents on the farm, babysat and assisted families when they had a new baby. In her free time she enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends, bowling and trying her luck at the casino. Rose was a woman of deep faith and a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, their Rosary Society and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Holy Cross. We are saddened at the loss of Rose, but find some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully, free of pain, and reunited with all of her loved ones called home before her.
Those left to cherish Rose’s memory include her children, Carol (Bob) Dietzel, East Dubuque, IL, Karen (Marty) Hoffman, Balltown, IA, Sharon (Marvin) Ambrosy, Sherrill, IA, Mark (Beverly Bellows) Heiderscheit, Dubuque, IA, Dave (Laura) Heiderscheit, Balltown, IA and Cindy (Bob) Donovan, Bankston, IA; her grandchildren, Brian Hoffman, Lynn (Andy) Bockenstedt, Kevin (Allison) Hoffman, Jason (Rachel) Ambrosy, Becky (Brock) Waterman, Jeffrey (Erin) Ambrosy, Beverly Ambrosy, Austin and Ashley Heiderscheit, Matthew and Connor Heiderscheit, Kayla, Ella, Cassie and Lucy Donovan; her great-grandchildren, Ellie, Addison and Cole Ambrosy, Tanner, Olivia and Bryson Bockenstedt, Kyra and Verity Waterman, Beauregard, Clyde and Elwood Hoffman and Justin Ambrosy, with one more expected in December ; her step-granddaughter, Bella (Mike) Jorgensen; her step-great-grandchildren, Dillon and Ronan Jorgensen; her brothers, Melvin (Alyce) Cummer and Lester Cummer, Balltown, IA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Berning, Marlene Heiderscheit, Clarence Heiderscheit, Sr. Dorothy Heiderscheit OSF, Leon (Sandy) Heiderscheit, Charles (Sara) Heiderscheit, Paul Heiderscheit, Jeanne (Gary) Schmidt and Joan (Kevin) Althaus; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allan Heiderscheit; son-in-law, Curtis Steffen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Matthew and Frances Heiderscheit; her in-laws, George Heiderscheit, Edel Heiderscheit, Richard Berning, Barb Cummer; and a nephew, Alex Heiderscheit.
Rose’s family would especially like to thank Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, for the excellent care provided to Rose. Also thanks to Mike Breitbach and his family as well as the entire Balltown Community for all of their kindness and the generosity they have shown to Rose and her family throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Rose’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Rose Heiderscheit Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.