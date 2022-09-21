BELLEVUE, Iowa — Allen E. Kilburg, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.

