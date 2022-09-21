BELLEVUE, Iowa — Allen E. Kilburg, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Born in rural Bellevue in 1933, Allen grew up on a farm, went to grade school in a country schoolhouse, joined the Navy after high school and saw the world from the deck of the U.S.S. Midway. He returned to Bellevue and in 1957 married Mary Kueter. They had five children together. Mary passed away in 1967 and Allen met and married DiAnn Gourley. Along with Allen’s five and DiAnn’s two, they had four more children together rounding out the Kilburg family at 11. Allen trained as an electrician during the Navy and it became his life long career, even teaching several of his kids all about wiring. He co-owned K & K Electric and Appliance and eventually became the sole owner. Allen was a member of the Bellevue Fire Department for 29 years, serving as a fire fighter as well as Assistant Chief, for a time. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and Saint Joseph’s Parish.
You could often find Allen at “The Ponderosa” mushroom and squirrel hunting, reading in the front living room, stoking the wood burner in the basement, delivering mail, in the garden with his children or grandchildren and definitely watching the CUBS. Allen is survived by his children, Dan (Lori) Kilburg, Beth (Eric) Schappach, Kate (Larry) Pitts, Anne (Terry) Hefel, Rich (Laura) Kilburg, Charlie (Denise) Kilburg, Patricia (Tom) Williams, Sharon Lyons, Barb Owca, Nick Kilburg and his grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister, Alice Cassady Davis and brother Dave (Betty) Kilburg.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances; his brothers and sisters, Ed, Marcie, Jim, Marvin, Carol and Mary Jane; his wife, Mary; his wife DiAnn; his daughter, Laura, and his son-in-law, Marty.
The Kilburg family would like to thank the staff at Mill Valley Care and Hospice of Jackson County for their care and compassion and the many friends and classmates who were always excited to see Allen and make him smile.
In the end, 89 years can be measured in many ways. For Allen, it meant one strong faith in God, two wonderful wives, 11 grateful children, 34 cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, countless family and friends AND one historic World Series win! Go CUBS Go! A memorial fund has been established in Allen’s memory. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
