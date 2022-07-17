HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Beatrice “Betty” C. Koons, 92, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green with Father Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green. Family & friends may call on Tuesday, July 19 from 9:00 a.m-10:30 a.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI.
Betty was born on May 20, 1930, to Richard & Lucille (Secora) Fencl in Cresco, IA. She married Donald Zeller on April 19, 1950, in Cresco. They moved to Hazel Green and were happily married and raised their children until his passing on May 23, 1971. Ten years later, Betty and Mick Koons Sr. met at a dance; they married a year later and were married for 38 years until his death in 2019. Betty worked for over 35 years painting and finishing woodwork for Kuhle Construction. Betty & Don also had an upholstery repair shop out of their home for many years. She was a member of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and had sung in the church choir for over 55 years; she also enjoyed being part of the Sinsinawa Mound Nuns Choir.
Betty was an artist through and through. Among her many talents were sewing, painting, singing, crafting, and drawing, a favorite being drawing on styrofoam cups! She took full advantage of any way she could think of to show her creativity and resourcefulness. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty is survived by 6 children: Pat (Rich) Hinderman of Cuba City, WI, Barb (Rod) Fellenzer of Hazel Green, WI, Ken Zeller of Andrew, IA, Ron (Tammy) Zeller of Cuba City, WI, Rick Zeller of Hazel Green, WI and Kevin Zeller of Hazel Green, WI; 3 step-children: Milton “Micky” J. (Tami) Koons Jr., Skyler (Sue Bahl) Koons both of Dubuque, IA, and Melissa (Gary) Grindey of Cobb, WI; 3 siblings: James (Maxine) Fencl of Rochester, MN, Janice Pesek of Cresco, IA and Virginia Dunt of Rochester, MN; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Donald Zeller (1971) and Milton “Mick” Koons Sr. (2019). The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. In lieu of plants & flowers a Beatrice “Betty” C. Koons Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Betty Koons Family, Box 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.