CASCADE, Iowa — John T. Donovan, 80, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home in Cascade.
Visitation for John will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the funeral home, ATTN: John Donovan family, at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
John was born August 8, 1942 in New Hampton, Iowa the son of Timothy and Virginia (Donovan) Hollingsworth. He was united in marriage to Sharon Lighthart in 1969 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade.
He received his early education at St. Joseph’s Grade School and New Hampton High School. He then attended the first 2 years of College at Loras in Dubuque, Iowa, then finished at the University of Iowa graduating in 1964, where he was on the men’s golf team. He later returned to Loras and received two Master’s Degrees.
He was a government teacher for 50 years. He taught at Aquin High School from 1964 to 1976 and then Cascade High School until his retirement in 2004. He served as Dean of Students while at Aquin and Men’s Golf Coach at both schools. He gave back to his community by serving on the Cascade City Council from 1974-1980. He was an avid golfer and loved the Hawkeyes, the White Sox and traveling with his family and friends.
John was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Donovan of Cascade; a daughter, Molly (Jeff) Morreim and granddaughter, Ava Morreim of Cascade; one brother, Mark and Cris Donovan of Coralville; one nephew, Daniel and Terrie Donovan, and their three sons, Kelly, Ben and Eli of Santa Clarita, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Mary Siccama, and Maggie (Kenny) Miller and his father and mother-in-law, F.H. and Irene (Leytem) Lighthart.
