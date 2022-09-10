CASCADE, Iowa — John T. Donovan, 80, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home in Cascade.

Visitation for John will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.

