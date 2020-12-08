Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Wendell I. Bennett, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Steven M. Edmonds, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. today, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
Carolyn M. Gibbs, Portola Valley, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the church.
Harold Hilliard, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Grandview United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
James R. Kozelka, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday,
Dec. 11, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
Ralph G. Muller, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
The Rev. Andrew G. Opedahl Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Elsie E. Virtue, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.