Charles “Chuck” A. Scardino, 69, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed immediately by a remembrance service Monday, February 7, 2022 at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. If you are not feeling well or unable to attend, a web-cast of the remembrance service can be viewed on Chuck’s obituary page at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Chuck was born June 6, 1952 in Dubuque, the son of Vincent and Shirley (Barrett) Scardino. He attended St. Columbkille and Nativity grade schools, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Chuck went on to attend the University of Iowa. He married Jane Unsen on December 17, 1977 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He was employed at Caradco, and later at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring after 41 years of service. Chuck loved to stay busy, and enjoyed working in the yard. His frequent grocery trips led to his family joking about him being a “doomsday prepper”- he had a stock of necessities they referred to as “Charlie’s store”, and he worked hard to make sure his family didn’t want for anything. He was quick-witted and stubborn, and had a nickname for everyone. Chuck had a love for animals, and was known to his family as “the dog whisperer”. He was an amazing husband, father, and Papa to his grandkids (and granddogs). Chuck loved his family deeply, and protected them fiercely with that love.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Jane, of Dubuque; two children, Brad (Wendy) Scardino and their children, Addison, Blake, and Aubrey, all of Asbury, and Jennifer (Dan) Miller and their children, Autumn and Camden, all of Bettendorf, IA; two sisters, Vic (Ron) Hansen of East Dubuque, and Jan (Craig) Hingten, of Dubuque; his in-laws, Jim (Barb) Unsen, and Joe (Diane) Unsen; and his “granddogs”, Piper and Maggie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Bailey Miller; three brothers, Ron, Randy, and Dean Scardino; and his “granddog” Brutus. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.