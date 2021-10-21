PEOSTA, Iowa — Steven L. Koopmann, 70, of Peosta passed away peacefully of glioblastoma on October 18, 2021 at home.
Visitation for Steve will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa with Rev. Robert Koopmann presiding. Services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Friday. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Steve was born on August 31, 1951 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Cletus and Flora (Sudmeier) Koopmann. Growing up in Waterloo, Steve developed what would become a lifelong love of golf, regularly competing in the Waterloo Open and playing golf for Columbus High School. Steve went on to Loras College, where he earned a B.A. in History. While at Loras, Steve met the love of his life, best friend, and future wife Kerry. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1973 at IHM Church in Currie, MN.
In 1974, shortly after graduating college, Steve began working at Skate Country. Later purchasing the business, Skate Country became Steve’s life’s work. Throughout the years, Steve touched many lives through his work at Skate Country, providing a safe and supportive environment for many young people. Steve’s patience and good humor made him beloved by staff and customers alike. Steve was grateful for the friends he met throughout the years at Skate County, many of whom became like family. Fortunately, his family was also a mainstay at Skate Country. He was so proud in the last several years to have his granddaughter Anna working with him, and watching his granddaughters Evie and Mia skating brought him great joy.
Outside of Skate Country, Steve enjoyed golfing with his friends and family. A longtime member of Thunder Hills, he had many happy memories of his time on the links. He was always willing to share his golf knowledge, casually providing small tips that could greatly improve your game, a trait which led his son-in-law to dub him “Golf Yoda.”
When not at work or on the golf course, Steve was his children’s and grandchildren’s biggest fan and supporter. As his children grew up, he was ever present at games, meets, show choir concerts, and musicals. In recent years, his greatest pleasure was following the pursuits of his three granddaughters in music and sports.
While happy at home, Steve also enjoyed traveling with Kerry, and particularly enjoyed visiting his brother at St. John’s in Minnesota. And no memorial to Steve would be complete without mentioning his love of Happy Joe’s, where you could regularly find him at lunch time.
In his final months, Steve was grateful to spend more time with family and friends, and often commented about how he was lucky to have so many wonderful people in his life.
Steve is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kerry; a son Daniel and daughter-in-law Jolene (Link) of Peosta; a daughter Amy and son-in-law Derek Timperley of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Anna, Evelynn, and Amelia, all of Peosta; a brother Fr. Robert Koopmann, OSB, of Collegeville, MN; brothers- and sisters-in-law Mike Malone, Mary Ellen and Mike Avise, Marcia Malone and José Velazquez, Steve Malone, Maureen Guroff, Pat Malone and Chuck Zauner, Cate Malone (who was a beloved member of Steve and Kerry’s household in her teens, giving Steve valuable practice at navigating life with a teenager) and Chris Yevcak, Bob Malone and Laura Kunde; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law Peter Guroff; a sister-in-law Mary Patricia Malone; a nephew Michael Malone; and a niece Shannon Malone.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the many friends and neighbors who made Steve’s final months happy ones, and to Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and compassionate assistance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials, which will be distributed to Steve’s favorite charities. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Steven Koopmann Family, PO Box 1, Peosta, Iowa, 52068. A Video Tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be given to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.