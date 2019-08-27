Robert F. “Bob” Pfeiler, 80, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 7 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, after living with Parkinson’s disease for many years.
There will be a celebration to honor Bob’s life at a date to be determined. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Bob was born on May 29, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leonard and Salome (Meyer) Pfeiler. Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janice K. Hartman, on August 26, 1961, at Sacred Heart Church. They were an extremely close and loving couple, who were just two days shy of celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. Bob was a welder at John Deere Dubuque works from 1960 to 1996, with the exception of his 2-year duty with the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964. Bob loved fishing and hunting and cherished the time spent with his family and friends. After his retirement, he spent most of his free time working on odd jobs and projects at Lake Hancock Resort, Rhinelander, Wis. Bob had several hobbies. He was an avid stock car racing fan and attended races whenever possible. He loved woodworking, racing his greyhounds and coached the Copper Kettle girls softball team for many years. His greatest joy was truly found in spending time with his family, and Bob always made sure that every celebration included a game of euchre. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and brother, and our lives will never be the same without him. We are however very grateful for the 80 years that Bob was here with us, and will cherish the countless memories we have made throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory include his loving wife, Janice Pfeiler, of Dubuque; his children, Randy (Patty Trowbridge) Pfeiler, Cindie Zeromski, Tina (Dan Pfeiffer) Pfeiler, Dan (Jean) Pfeiler and Kim (Jason) Meyer, all of Dubuque; his eight grandchildren, Robert and Jesse Zeromski, Nathan and Nicole Pfeiffer, Meggan and Amanda Pfeiler and Hanna and Ellie Meyer; his siblings, Marlene (Jim) Robertson, of Camanche, Iowa, Tom (Marlene) Pfeiler, Dubuque, Renee (Chuck) Fletcher, of San Antonio, Texas, and Steve (Sandy Evans) Pfeiler, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; his sister-in-law, Peggy Pfeiler, of Dubuque; and his brother-in-law, Eddy Richard, Oak Harbor, Wash.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Ronnie Pfeiler and Sandy Richard.
Bob’s family would like thank the nurses and staff of Dubuque Specialty Care, especially the physical therapy department, for all of their kind and professional care. Also a special thanks to all of the family members, especially Bob’s grandson Jesse, for all of the care they provided allowing Bob to stay in his home and remain comfortable. Also a heartfelt thanks to Bob’s long time friend and partner in crime, Tom Wunder, for all of his friendship and camaraderie throughout the years.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Bob’s favorite charities.
