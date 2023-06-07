CUBA CITY, Wis. — Irene M. Kienzle, 95, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI , with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Friday, June 9th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Irene is survived by a son, Terry Kienzle of Cuba City, WI, four daughters: Joanne (Olav) Malvik of Madison WI, Sandra (Steven) Downing of Freeport, IL, Susan (Lee) Stewart of Lewisville, TX, and Judy Kienzle (Bob Koenig) of Rockton, IL; six grandchildren and thirteen greatgrandchildren; one brother, William (Donna) Wagner of Dickeyville, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Rosalia F. (Nauman) Wagner, husband Robert Kienzle (Jan. 31, 2007), two brothers: Clem (Loyola) Wagner, Raphael (Verna Mae) Wagner, and three sisters: twin sister, Eileen Wagner, Celestine (Edward) Kueter, and Marie (Eldon) Arensdorff; two brothers-in-law: Carl (Ruth) Kienzle and Clarence Kienzle, and four sisters-in-law: Florence Kienzle, Marguerite (Bill) Leitch, Bernice (Joe) Terry, and Helen (Norman) Richardson. In lieu of plants & flowers an Irene M. Kienzle Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.