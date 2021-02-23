Kristine “Kris” Elizabeth Noonan, 71, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. In honor of her grandson, Jack, the family would enjoy seeing their guests wear something purple. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, and will be livestreamed on the church website at https://www.stanthony-dubuque.org/. Rev. Steven Rosonke will officiate. Masks are required at both the church and the funeral home.
Kris was born May 27, 1949, in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence “Lefty” and Margaret “Mimi” (Donahue) Koob. She married James “Jim” Noonan in Dubuque on May 3, 1969.
Kris enjoyed word puzzles, watching Harry Potter and “NCIS,” and visiting the salon to get her hair and nails done.
She was a devoted grandmother and loved watching her grandkids and attending their sporting events.
Kris is survived by her husband Jim, of Dubuque; one son, Sean (Shanda) Noonan, of Ankeny; two daughters, Molly (Billy) Bodish and Erin (Russ) Tomkins, both of Dubuque; and her grandchildren, Connor Noonan, Cody and Hope Krause, and Ella, Tanner, and Aubrey Tomkins.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jack Noonan; her parents, Lefty and Mimi Koob; her in-laws, Frank and Elaine Noonan; and two sisters.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Kris.