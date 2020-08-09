Irene Rachel Goetzinger, 97, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. For those unable to attend, a live stream of services can be viewed on our funeral home page on Facebook. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday. Please utilize masks as well as social distancing for the duration of your visit. Irene’s family understands if you are unable to attend, please remember them in your prayers.
Irene was born on October 14, 1922, in Dubuque, the daughter of Arnold and Maud (Rupp) Muntz. She lived in Dubuque her entire life. Irene was an extremely hard worker. She worked on the family farm helping her parents grow produce for the farmer’s market during the Depression. She continued her support by working at Clarke College, Lorenz Laundry and the Dubuque Packing Company. Irene then became a full-time housewife and mother until going back to work as a bus driver for the Dubuque Community School District, retiring after 20 years of service.
Irene loved bowling (winning many trophies), flowers, gardening and her cat, Prince. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, playing dice and especially being with her family. She loved going to Cozy Corner for many years. Irene was a wonderful cook. In her younger years, she enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader and participated in community volleyball and softball leagues.
Surviving are her six children, Diane Smith-Bowers, Gloria (Sonny) McDonald, Robert (Janice) Smith, Richard (Maureen) Smith, all of Dubuque, Linda McDermott, of Big Lake, MN, and David (Maura) Smith, of Missouri Valley, IA; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; her special godchild, Elaine “Toots” Kieffer, of Dubuque; her brother, Richard (Delores) Muntz, of Dubuque and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; her first husband and father of her children, Robert W. Smith; her sisters, Grace Sanders and Jannan Miller; and her brother-in-law, Ray; her brother, Lowell “Bud” Muntz and sister-in-law Betty; her grandson, Raymond P. McDonald III; infant grandson, Gregory McDonald and infant great grandson Brett McDonald.
An Irene Goetzinger memorial fund has been established c/o Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002.
The family of Irene wishes to extend a special thank-you to Karen Leisen of Nativity Church for bringing weekly communion to our mother and Cindy Schemmel for her devotion to our mom. Appreciation to Bobby and Mariko Wilbricht for their loving care of our mom. Special thank-you to the staff of Luther Manor for their care of our mother.