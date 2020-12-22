Daniel Hartford “Dan” Coble , 74, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where military rites will be accorded following Mass. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.
Dan was born October 6, 1946, in Sigourney, Iowa, son of Walter and Ruth (Hollingsworth) Coble. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war and later a member of the American Legion. Dan spent over 40 years working for John Deere Dubuque Works where he made many connections, not just co-workers, friends.
On October 30, 1982, he united in marriage with Lola Lansing at Nativity Church.
His pride and joy was being a dad and sharing his hobbies with his kids. His favorite was golf. He was a daily fixture at Birchwood Golf Course. He scored two holes-in-one there and a third in South Carolina.
Dan held court in his living room from his “command center” where his kids and grandkids could reach him on the phone or FaceTime and he loved nothing more than sharing in their daily stories...nothing was mundane to him.
He was active in Catholic lay-ministry and was a long-standing member of St. Anthony’s Church.
Dan is survived by his wife, Lola; and his five children, Paul Coble, of Dubuque, Craig (Kari) Coble, of Dubuque, and their children, Tyler, Ali and Lindsay; Carrie (Dan) Bull, of Olive Branch, MS, and their children, Griffin, Grant and Wyatt; Daniel (Alison) Coble, of Lake Orion, MI, and their children, Ava, Jude and Nora; and Katie (Tyler) Burbach, of Barrington, IL, and their children, Aubrie and Brooks.
He also leaves behind siblings, JoAnn (Kenny) Davis, Richard Coble, Sue (Rick) Huseman and Sheila (Pat) Brehm; and sisters-in-law, Alice Coble and Patti Coble; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by both of his parents; three brothers, Roger, Larry and Jerry Coble; and sister-in-law, Margaret Coble.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Daniel Coble Memorial Fund.