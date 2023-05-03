DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Dale A. “Grub” Griffin, age 68, of Dickeyville, WI, completed his earthly journey on April 30, 2023, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA. To honor Dale’s life, a Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at PJ’s Pub and Hall, 3670 County HHH, Kieler, WI. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Dale’s family.

Dale was born on November 15, 1954, in Staten Island, N.Y. a son to Robert and Betty (McCoy) Griffin. He retired from Krusers in Dickeyville. His favorite past times were playing music, hunting, fishing, cooking, morel hunting, and anything outdoors; especially if it included riding his Harley with his friends. Dale played in many bands in the area most of his life.

