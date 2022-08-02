CUBA CITY, Wis. — Bernard J. Averkamp, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Edenbrook Care Center in Platteville, WI. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Elk Grove Township, WI, with Fr. Luke Syse officiating. Burial will be in the St. Peter’s Church Cemetery in Elk Grove Township, WI. Family & friends may call from 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Bernard was born on March 1, 1938 to Nicholas Frank & Veronica Mary (Aurit) Averkamp on the family farm in Elk Grove, WI. He attended a one room school house at St. Peter School in Elk Grove and graduated from Cuba City High School. He married Karen A. Schroeder on November 24, 1962 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Galena, IL. They would go dancing to big band music at some of the local dance halls, such as Melody Mill, Moonlight Gardens & the Royal Palace. Bernard farmed his whole life on his family’s farm and was partial to John Deere tractors. There was always work to be done, from fixing machinery or buildings. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wisconsin Right to Life and volunteered for 17 years at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop. He also was a sacristan for St. Peter’s and Our Lady of Hope parishes. Bernard enjoyed dancing, an avid card player, working around the farm, being a foster parent for children in need, but most of all, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen; 2 children: Mark (Sue) Averkamp of Cuba City, WI & Kathy (Jeremy) Wild of Crandon, WI; a grandson, Cole Wild; 2 step-grandchildren: Corey Cullen & Nicole (Brady) Smith; 4 step-great grandchildren: Abby Cullen, Ellarie Smith, Alden Smith & Maxton Smith; a brother, Donald (Carla) Averkamp of Cuba City, WI; 2 sisters: Rose (Jerry) Adams of Platteville, WI & Rita (Bob) Rahe of Dyersville, IA; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul. In lieu of plants & flowers a Bernard J. Averkamp Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Bernard Averkamp Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 535807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuenralhome.com
Bernard J. Averkamp
Kay Brimeyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.