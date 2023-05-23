Adela Elizabeth (Hueneke) Giesemann, age 94, completed her earthly journey on May 18th 2023, with family by her side.

Adela was born on the family farm in LaMotte, IA on August 19th 1928, the daughter of Alfred and Amanda (Reeg) Hueneke. After being friends since childhood, George Giesemann proposed to Adela at the stock car races in Maquoketa (quite romantic, way to go Dad.) Apparently she said Yes and they were united in marriage on October 2, 1951, at St John’s Lutheran Church in St Donatus.

