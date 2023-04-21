Monica S. Meissner, 87, of Dubuque died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Bethany Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 pm Sunday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. A memorial service will be held following the visitation.
Monica was born June 12, 1935, in Iowa City, daughter of Elwin and Mary (Koenig) Galliart, the fifth of eight children. She came into the world with bright red hair and the personality to match. She attended St Mary’s Catholic School and Immaculate Conception Academy. She graduated from The Dubuque Beauty Academy in 1951.
On January 4, 1953, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” D. Meissner in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2018.
Monica always kept busy caring for her children, parents, in-laws, and other family members, Monica received her LPN license in 1982 while living in Peoria IL and her RN license in 1988 at the age of 52 when living in Naperville. She retired from Finley Hospital while continuing to care for elderly family members and the next generation of babies.
Monica was active through the years at Immanuel Church in Dubuque as a Sunday School Teacher, Mother’s Club and Women’s Fellowship member. She chaired the sock drive for several years.
Monica is survived by three children, Laurie (Jim) Birch, Lynn (Greg) LeBlanc and Paul (Nancy) Meissner, all of Dubuque; a daughter-in-law in Milton, WA, five grandchildren, Chris (Crystal) Birch, Lee (Jodi) Birch, Sarah (Jason) Coble, Jessica Freiburger and Clarice (Michael) Rubel; and seven great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister, Ann (Jerry) Black and brother-in-law, Herman (Shirley) Klinkner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark, three brothers, Elwin, John, and Carl, and two sisters, Virginia Herek and Grace Klinkner, and her in-laws, Wendell and Dorothy Meissner.
Memorials may be given to Bethany Home or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Bethany Home for their loving care of our Mom, especially those in memory care who dealt with her mischievous activities on a daily basis.
