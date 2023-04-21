Monica S. Meissner, 87, of Dubuque died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Bethany Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 pm Sunday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. A memorial service will be held following the visitation.

Monica was born June 12, 1935, in Iowa City, daughter of Elwin and Mary (Koenig) Galliart, the fifth of eight children. She came into the world with bright red hair and the personality to match. She attended St Mary’s Catholic School and Immaculate Conception Academy. She graduated from The Dubuque Beauty Academy in 1951.

