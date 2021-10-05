CASCADE, Iowa — James P Clemen Sr., 85 of Cascade passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation 9:00 to 11:00a.m. Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. Followed by Services at Holy Family Catholic Church (New Mellery) Peosta, with Rev Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Concelebrating will be Rev. Rodney Ahlers. Burial Holy Family Cemetery with full Military Honors by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Jim was born March 2, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa son of Clarence and Anna Retting Clemen. He received his education in the Peosta area schools. On June 18, 1960 he was united in Marriage to Vivian Harney at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Iowa City. She preceded him in death on June 4, 2003.
Jim was retired following 30+ years with John Deere Dubuque works. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and scrapping metal; he especially enjoyed time with family and friends. Jim was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, UAW Local #94, Cascade Sportsman Club and American Legion Post 528. Jim was an Army Veteran having served in the Korean War.
He is survived by his sons, James Clemen Jr, and Cody Koppes of Cascade Grandchildren, Brittany (Rich Blackwood), Amber (Josh) Reeder, Brandon and Jacob; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Clemen and Michael Clemen both of Peosta and sister Mary Ann Clemen of Dubuque. In law: Mary Ellen, Dlouhy of Hills, Edmund Harney of Iowa City, David (Marianne) Harney of Solon, Patrick (Jean) Harney of Iowa City, James Harney of Nichols, Virginia (Daniel) Ockenfels of Fairfax, Rosa (Gene) Langenberg of Iowa City, Betty Harney of Forney Texas and Emily Harney of Iowa City.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Mary Ann in April 1967 and Kristin Rose on Aug 19, 1992; a brother Joseph, and in laws: Francis (Leona), Vincent (Marguerite), Paul, Thomas, Ambrose, Joyce, Sandy and Therese Harney and Milo Dlouhy