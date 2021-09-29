NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Mary Lou Krapfl, 92, of New Vienna passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home surrounded with love.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Mary Lou was born on October 8, 1928, in rural Garnavillo, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Clara (Harter) Berns. She married Roger J. Krapfl on February 7, 1950, in Garnavillo, Iowa. Together they raised their family and she served as a secretary for New Vienna Co-Op Oil for years until Roger’s death in 1984.
She was a very active member of St. Boniface Parish, serving on the Altar & Rosary Society. She had a passion for her flowers and yard, hosting family gatherings, playing cards, quilting, baking and canning, especially making and gifting her raspberry jam at Christmas to her family.
Mary Lou is survived by her children: Jim (Jodi) Krapfl of Des Moines, IA, Jack (Pat) Krapfl of Guttenberg, Jane (Denny) Heims of Dyersville, Joe Krapfl of North Liberty, IA, Jeff (Laurie) Krapfl of Dyersville, Mike Krapfl of Earlville, IA, Mark (Jan) Krapfl of Cedar Rapids, Marty (Sheila) Krapfl and Jeni (Joe) Schindler, both of Dyersville; 23 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; a brother, Louis Berns of Monona, in-laws: Rosie Berns of Garnavillo, Nellie Krapfl and Don (Jean) Krapfl, both of New Vienna, IA, and Jean Hermsen of Dyersville, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roger in 1984, a daughter-in-law, Mary Krapfl, and a grandson, Austin Krapfl; siblings and their spouses: Peter Berns, Roland Berns, Claudine Goedken — McClain, Laura Sudmeier, Clara Ann Neuhaus, Helene Sudmeier, and Aloys Berns; in-laws: Bob Krapfl, Dan Hermsen.
Memorials are preferred to St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.