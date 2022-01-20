On Tuesday, January 18th 2022 the original Mary Elizabeth Fabricius, 95, of Dubuque joyously reunited with those who have long awaited her in Heaven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Pastorate Sacred Heart Church on Friday, January 21st at 1 pm following a visitation at noon at the church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Burial will be in Mt Calvary Cemetery on a much warmer day.
Devout and devoted to family, Mary was born July 15, 1926, in Dubuque, the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Stephensen) Fabricius. She helped to raise her baby brothers John and James (Jim) on Washington Street, cared for her parents in their home on Roosevelt, and cooked with lard and love every Saturday afternoon to prepare a family supper that united the generations and always included a homemade dessert. Her rosary was her constant companion.
Wise and witty, she graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy and spent her entire career with the office gals at H&W Motor Express. Mary was an avid reader and wasn’t finished with the newspaper until she had completed the daily crossword puzzle. In her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Generous and gracious, Mary welcomed Sisters-in-law Rita (deceased) and Mary Ann (of Dubuque) to the family and tried so hard to convince her beloved dog Taffy and cat Pit Shot to like them, too. She made Christmas Eve magical, birthdays memorable, and prayers always available for her nephew and nieces Tom, Rebecca, and Amy.
The family requests no flowers.
